Pizza Hut, Taco Bell parent company rolls out coronavirus relief for workers, franchisees

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Yum Brands said it will continue to pay employees who are unable to work due to the coronavirus outbreak and give franchisees in good standing access to capital and defer required spending on remodels until the end of the year.

In its latest response to the pandemic, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill announced Wednesday that it's launching a medical relief fund for employees as well as a support team to help franchisees get through the crisis.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 73.09 +3.43 +4.92%

"Our employees – like millions of others – are worried and our franchisees are under stress," Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said in a statement Wednesday. "We need to support them so they can be there for our customers. As the situation changes rapidly, KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill will keep finding ways to help."

The medical relief fund is slated to provide financial support restaurant employees who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are caring for someone who is infected. This applies to all its company and franchise-owned restaurants.

U.S. company employees who are required to stay at home or who work at a restaurant that is closed will be paid for their scheduled or regularly scheduled hours during their time away from work, Yum Brands announced. The company wants franchisees to do the same for their employees.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

The company's brands are also working to serve front-line workers, families, and communities impacted by the rapidly spreading virus.

Taco Bell is deploying its Taco Truck to feed health care workers and others on the front lines of fighting this virus as well as donating to local food banks. Likewise, Pizza Hut is providing pizzas to those on the front lines of fighting the pandemic.

KFC and The Habit Burger Grill are also donating free meals to the schools and the medical community.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS