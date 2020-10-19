Yelp is paying young people $2G to "re-empty the nest"

Millions of millennials are living at home as a result of the pandemic, and now Yelp is helping parents to “Re-empty the Nest.”

With more consumer interest and requests for quotes in move-out services than at the same time last year, according to new Yelp data, the crowd-sourcing platform is stepping in to offer guidance and resources.

To assist the adult children who are itching to get back out on their own and alleviate restless parents, Yelp is paying select individuals $2,000 to cover the costs of moving.

“A record-breaking number of young adults have moved home to live with their parents, but now that we’re in this for the long haul, they may be looking to get back out on their own,” Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis told FOX Business. “Moving is often stressful, so we want to help those looking to ‘Re-Empty the Nest’ by covering the cost of reliable, highly-rated movers and other service pros available on Yelp who will make the transition easier.”

For the latter half of October, Yelp users can enter the contest by sharing why they want to re-empty their nest or why they’re ready to leave the nest, as well as submitting a Request-a-Quote for any move-out services.

The economic downturn brought on by the pandemic has had many young adults relocate back home. More than 52% of Americans ages 18 to 29 are currently living at home with at least one of their parents, surpassing the share of those living at home since the Great Depression era.

Top reasons for moving home include the closure of campuses as colleges went remote, unemployment and the psychological impact of lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic.

While many millennials are finding comfort in saving money or reaping a cushier lifestyle, some are hoping to get back on their feet.

According to new findings, Yelp data reveals that people are more interested in taking charge of their living situation, underscored by a recent surge in quotes requested for movers in metropolitan hubs. Inquiries on movers increased by 34% in San Francisco and 22% in New York.

“Many young adults are enjoying living back at home and spending more time with their families, however, for those looking to find their own place again, Yelp is here to help them with everything they need to move, whether it’s a real estate agent, movers, packing services, or a handyman,” head of product for home and local services, Lindsay Goyne, said in a statement.

And as a company with the mission to connect people with local businesses, Yelp is tapping into its web of home service professionals.

“Yelp has an extensive network of highly-rated home professionals that are ready to help with the life transitions many are experiencing,” Goyne said.

