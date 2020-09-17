Wynn Las Vegas reveals 548 positive COVID-19 cases among employees

Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas on Thursday reported more than 500 coronavirus cases among its employees since its June re-opening.

The company has so far conducted 15,051 COVID-19 tests on employees with help from the University Medical Center, it said in a news release. Employees are required to test negative before returning to work.

"Our goal, by implementing our Surveillance Testing Program and establishing a robust in-house contact tracing effort, is to make Wynn Las Vegas the safest place our guests and employees can go outside of their own homes," said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox.

As part of its contact tracing efforts, groups of 700 employees are tested every two weeks. In total, there have been 548 positive cases -- resulting in a 3.6% positivity rate, the company said.

Of the positive tests, 51 occurred before the resort reopened.

"The Company has continued to see a significant downward trend in virus positivity rates since it began its multi-faceted Pre-employment and Surveillance Testing Programs," a Wynn statement said.

In a recent round of testing, only one of 285 employees tested positive. The company said that 98% of employees who tested positive contracted the virus outside of work. The Wynn said 10 employees are dedicated full-time to contact tracing for positive employee cases.

Since re-opening in June, the resort on The Strip has hosted more than 500,000 guests, of which six have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said.

In Clark County, home to Las Vegas, more than 63,300 coronavirus cases and 1,309 deaths were recorded as of Thursday, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

