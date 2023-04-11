World's 'most expensive sandwich' returns ahead of National Grilled Cheese Day

A world record-winning restaurant in New York City is rolling out its famous "world's most expensive sandwich" — a decadent grilled cheese that costs a whopping $214 — for a limited time in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day.

The restaurant announced the revival of the famous sandwich in an Instagram post.

"We are bringing back yet another Guinness World Record[s]-winning dish for a limited time only. This National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12th), S3 in New York will be offering ‘The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich,’ which achieved the Guinness World Record[s] for the most expensive sandwich in the world, priced at $214."

Since 2014, New York City’s Serendipity3 has laid claim to the Guinness World Records for the most expensive sandwich. The opulent sandwich must be ordered 48 hours in advance for chef's to begin the involved process of making the over-the-top sandwich.

The Quintessential Grilled Cheese is served on two pieces of French Pullman champagne bread which is made with Dom Perignon champagne, with white truffle butter and the very rare Caciocavallo Podolico cheese. When the sandwich is ready to be served, it is cut diagonally and each half gets a layer of edible gold flakes.

Caciocavallo Podolico cheese is so rare that only 25,000 cows in Italy are able to produce the cheese between May and June.

Instead of traditional tomato soup, the sandwich is served alongside a South African lobster tomato bisque as a dipping sauce.

The restaurant also holds the Guinness World Records for the most expensive French fries and the most expensive milkshake.

Their "Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites" cost $200 and can be found at Serendipity3 in New York City.

The fries feature ingredients including Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette and a topping of 23-karat edible gold dust.

Serendipity 3's LUXE Milkshake costs $100 and is served in a glass adorned with more than 3,000 Swarovski crystals.

The milkshake contains Jersey milk sources from Channel Islands cows, Tahitian vanilla ice cream, Devonshire luxury clotted cream, Madagascar vanilla beans, 23-karat edible gold, donkey caramel sauce featuring donkey's milk and Venezuelan cocoa, Luxardo Gourmet Maraschino Cherries and whipped cream.