World record pink diamond sold for $57.7M in Hong Kong: 'Appetite for rare'

A pink diamond has been sold for a record-breaking price per carat in Hong Kong.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star was purchased for $57.7 million during a Sotheby’s Hong Kong auction on Oct. 7, according to the Associated Press.

Sotheby’s described the cushion-shaped to be a "fancy vivid pink" and "internally flawless," in a press release the international auction house released.

Nearly 50 bids were reportedly made on the rare gemstone, according to Sotheby’s.

The auction house hasn’t identified the buyer by name, but did say it was purchased by a private collector who’s based in the U.S.

Sotheby’s also noted that the multimillion-dollar purchase established a world record in the price per carat category for any diamond or gemstone.

Broken down, each carat of the Williamson Pink Star cost Sotheby’s anonymous buyer a little more than $5.1 million.

This per-carat price beat the record held by a 12.03-carat blue diamond – The Blue Moon of Josephine – which notched $4 million per carat in 2015.

"The flawless clarity of the [Williamson Pink Star] was matched by the flawless auctioneering and our team’s execution – the Williamson Pink Star now takes its place in the pantheon of world record-breaking gemstones of the rarest kind," Wenhao Yu, chairman of jewelry and watches at Sotheby’s Asia, said in a statement.

"Ultimately, what we have witnessed in the room reflects the appetite for rare and impeccable gemstones amongst global collectors," Yu continued.

The Williamson Pink Star reportedly came from a 32-carat rock that was sourced from the Williamson Diamond Mine in Tanzania.

Sotheby’s said the mine is famously connected to a Williamson Pink Diamond that Queen Elizabeth II once owned.

Diacore – a multinational diamond company – is credited with cutting and polishing the record-breaking Williamson Pink Star.

While the Williamson Pink Star has reportedly made a world record in the price per carat category, it’s only the second most expensive pink diamond to be sold.

The 59.6-carat CTF Pink Star from De Beers holds the current world auction record for any diamond, gemstone or jewel with is $71.1 million price tag, according to Sotheby’s. It was also sold in Hong Kong.