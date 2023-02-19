Expand / Collapse search
Woman dies after falling from Disneyland structure in Anaheim, California

Circumstances of woman's death at Disneyland's Mickey & Friends Parking Structure remains under investigation

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A woman died after she fell from a Disneyland parking structure in Anaheim, California, on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Police responded around 6:50 p.m. to a report of an individual who "jumped off or fell from" the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure, Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock told FOX News Digital.

Officers found an adult woman on the ground and rendered aid until Anaheim Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene. 

Disneyland Resort

A view of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.  (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s identity was not released. It was unclear whether she was a guest at the theme park.

An investigation into the circumstances of the woman’s death is underway.

Disneyland Resort

Police in Anaheim, California, said an investigation into the circumstances of the woman's death was ongoing. (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

The seven-story Mickey & Friends Parking Structure was built in 2000. The garage was the biggest of its kind at the time it was built and can hold over 10,000 cars.

Several other fatalities have occurred at the site, according to local news outlets.

Disneyland 60th aniversary castle with people walking

The woman died after falling from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Saturday evening. (iStock / iStock)

In December, a man in his 50s jumped to his death from the garage, the Los Angeles Times reported, adding that at least three other individuals have died after jumping since the structure opened.