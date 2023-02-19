Woman dies after falling from Disneyland structure in Anaheim, California

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A woman died after she fell from a Disneyland parking structure in Anaheim, California, on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Police responded around 6:50 p.m. to a report of an individual who "jumped off or fell from" the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure, Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock told FOX News Digital.

Officers found an adult woman on the ground and rendered aid until Anaheim Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene.

DISNEY WORKERS REBEL AGAINST RETURN TO OFFICE MANDATE

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s identity was not released. It was unclear whether she was a guest at the theme park.

An investigation into the circumstances of the woman’s death is underway.

FLORIDA BILL REVOKING DISNEY'S SELF-GOVERNING STATUS HEADS TO DESANTIS' DESK

The seven-story Mickey & Friends Parking Structure was built in 2000. The garage was the biggest of its kind at the time it was built and can hold over 10,000 cars.

Several other fatalities have occurred at the site, according to local news outlets.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In December, a man in his 50s jumped to his death from the garage, the Los Angeles Times reported, adding that at least three other individuals have died after jumping since the structure opened.