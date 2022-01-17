Winter storm leaves nearly 200,000 without power

The messy winter storm that is being blamed for two deaths in North Carolina has knocked out power for nearly 200,000 Americans Monday.

As of late this morning, 30,342 customers were without electricity in South Carolina, followed by 29,214 in North Carolina and 24,990 in Georgia, according to the website Poweroutage.us.

In Georgia – where some parts of the state received up to 10 inches of snow – there were 23,277 customers without power, the website also reported.

KENTUCKY CANDLE FACTORY'S TORNADO DAMAGE MIGHT COST 250 JOBS

The storm is now moving through the Northeast, but it’s being blamed for two deaths in North Carolina.

A man and woman from South Carolina, both 41, died Sunday morning after becoming involved in a crash along I-95 near Rocky Mount while a "mixture of wintry precipitation" was falling in the area, WNCN reported, citing the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

As of 10:15 a.m. ET, more than 1,400 flights have been canceled in the U.S. as the winter storm moves Northeast, according to the website FlightAware.

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport has suffered the most cancellations – with more than 200 – followed by airports in the New York City and Washington, D.C. areas.

Over 900 U.S. flights have been delayed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The National Weather Service said Monday that the "major winter storm will continue heavy snow and strong winds today from the central Appalachians into Upstate New York and the higher elevations of New England with dangerous travel, power outages, and coastal flooding."

"Strong winds are expected behind the storm as far south as Georgia which could lead to additional power outages and tree damage, especially in areas with significant ice," it added.