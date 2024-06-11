Majority of Gen Zers want to become entrepreneurs, report finds

A growing number of Generation Zers (ages 12 to 27) in the U.S. want to become entrepreneurs, according to last year's Square Future of Commerce report, and there are programs popping up across the country to help make that happen for the 54% who expressed interest.

One program in Colorado, located inside The Daniels Fund JA Dream Accelerator in Greenwood Village, is working with successful local entrepreneurs to teach high school students what it takes to run their own company.

Students use technology at different stations to visualize how their strengths and aspirations align with possible career paths. Teens also take a personality assessment to determine which careers match with their strengths, use iPads to see their future goals on an interactive mural and learn about the qualities of thriving entrepreneurs.

By the end of the six-session program, students have a better idea of what steps they need to take in order to achieve their career dreams.

ENTREPRENEUR SHARES HOW SHE STARTED A COOKIE DOUGH BUSINESS AND WHAT MADE IT BOOM

Some high school students said they aspire to become their own boss one day because it gives them more flexibility, independence and opportunities to be creative than traditional 9-to-5 jobs.

"I can be my own boss and work on my own hours," high school senior Connor Turba said.

"I don't want to be stuck at work," high school freshman Corey Price said. "I want to have a family and I want to spend a lot of time with them. Go and travel."

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY NOT THE RIGHT TIME TO START A SMALL BUSINESS: REP. BETH VAN DUYNE

Students also said they think starting their own business could be a great way to reach financial freedom in today's economy.

Entrepreneur Matt Morse, founder of ad agency Wyth Creative, volunteered at the Junior Achievement Rocky Mountain Dream Accelerator as a mentor for high school students.

"I was able to answer a lot of questions that I wish I could have had answered for me," Morse said.

Morse said he started his Denver-based company when he was 25 years old. Three years later, Morse said his team helps clients with everything from video production to graphic design.

"As I grabbed a couple of jobs out of college I realized pretty quickly there's a lot of freedom that comes with being an entrepreneur. But more than that, there's a lot of opportunity to act on these things that you are passionate about," Morse said.

AMERICAN ENTREPRENEURSHIP ON THE RISE SHOWS RESILIENCY OF WORKERS DESPITE RECORD INFLATION

Cari Rispy, a business and marketing teacher at a high school in Colorado, said her students enjoy working in the accelerator. She said students are able to choose their career based off their lifestyle and are typically aware of the amount of money they need to make in order to live their desired lifestyle by the end of the program.

Rispy said the station she enjoyed seeing students interact with the most was the "reality check" station, which is where students learn about the costs associated with their anticipated adult lifestyle.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The accelerator has only been open for a year and nearly 69,000 high school students have already gone through it.

To learn more, and find out more about the program and registration for 2024-25 school year, you can visit The Daniels Fund JA Dream Accelerator website.