Whole Foods recalls popcorn chicken over undeclared shellfish

Whole Foods has issued a voluntary recall for packaged popcorn chicken with sweet chili sauce that was sold in stores across Northern California and Nevada. The company said a labeling error may have resulted in undeclared shellfish, specifically shrimp, being in the product, which could cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to consumers.

Continue Reading Below

The products were sold at 25 stores in Northern California and one location in Reno, Nevada. The product is sold in a plastic container in the prepared foods department and is labeled “Popcorn Chicken Shaker with Sweet Chili.” It is marked with sell-by dates through Nov. 27, 2020, and can be identified by the PLU number 81789 on the scale label.

DOLE ISSUES LIMITED RECALL OF ROMAINE LETTUCE OVER E. COLI

In a recall notice posted to the FDA’s website, the company said that all impacted products had been removed from store shelves and that there has been at least one illness and complaint related to the recall.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

“Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund,” the recall notice said. “Customers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.”