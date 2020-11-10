Whole Foods, Progressive team up to offer Thanksgiving turkey insurance

Protect your family – and your turkey – this holiday.

Continue Reading Below

Whole Foods grocery chain has teamed up with Progressive insurance company in what might be the strangest combination that will appear this Thanksgiving – barring your aunt bringing her seafoam salad this year.

The pair came together to roll out the first-ever Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan, which will protect you and your loved ones from eating a bad meal. Or at least an “overcooked, undercooked, burnt [or] dry” turkey, according to Whole Foods’ website.

THANKSGIVING 2020: HOW MUCH TURKEY TO MAKE PER PERSON

The turkey insurance is available when customers purchase a Whole Foods Market turkey starting Wednesday through the Sunday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 22.

In order to redeem the insurance “just in case you commit a turkey cooking fail,” the homes chefs will need to provide their Whole Foods Market receipt, a picture of the turkey fail and an explanation of what went wrong to the grocery store claims adjustor.

GROCERY STORE PURCHASE LIMITS ARE BACK

If the claim is approved, Whole Foods will send the customer a $35 gift card to the store.

THANKSGIVING 2020: 56% OF AMERICANS STILL PLAN TO TRAVEL, SMALL STUDY CLAIMS

“As we anticipate more smaller Thanksgiving gatherings and first-time cooks tackling turkey preparation this year, the Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray,” said Theo Weening, Vice President of Meat and Poultry at Whole Foods Market said via a release sent to Fox News. “We want to help customers rise to the occasion and take on that turkey with confidence for less-stressed Thanksgiving meal preparation.”