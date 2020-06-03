Who is the current FBI director?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation or FBI as it's more commonly known is the United States' domestic intelligence and security service and is the principal federal law enforcement agency.

The FBI has the power and responsibility to investigate certain crimes designated to it and give other law enforcement agencies supportive services such as laboratory examinations, fingerprint identification and training.

In the fiscal year 2020, the FBI's budget is approximately $9.5 billion, including increases to improve and develop cyber capabilities.

Founded in 1908, the FBI's first and arguably most famous director was J. Edgar Hoover.

So who is current FBI Director Christopher A. Wray?

Mr. Wray became the eighth Director of the FBI on August 2, 2017. Born in New York City, he went to Yale University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1989 and then went on to earn a law degree from Yale Law School in 1992. He has a professional background in law enforcement dating back to1997, serving in the Department of Justice as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Wray was nominated by then-President George W. Bush as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division in 2003. He served in this position until 2005.

Wray returned to private practice, practicing law in the area of government investigations and white-collar crime with King & Spalding LLP. When Wray was picked to be FBI Director, he was chair of King & Spalding LLP’s Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.