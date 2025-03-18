Who is Bryan Bedford, President Trump's pick to head the FAA?

President Donald Trump's pick to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Bryan Bedford, has had a decadeslong career as an airline executive, which includes running some of the largest regional airlines in North America.

Bedford took the reins at Indiana-based Republic Airways in 1999. During his time leading the airline, he was credited with helping the carrier grow from $85 million in revenues to more than $1.3 billion, according to his bio page. Under his leadership, the company expanded from 36 turboprop aircraft to an operating fleet of nearly 200 E-Jet aircraft.

The Indiana-based airline currently offers scheduled passenger service with 900 daily flights to cities in the U.S. and Canada. It also offers flights operated under its airline partner brands of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express.

TRUMP NOMINATES REPUBLIC AIRWAYS CEO BRYAN BEDFORD TO LEAD THE FAA, APPOINTS NEW MILITARY ACADEMY BOARDS

Prior to his time at Republic, Bedford was the chief executive of Mesaba Airlines and Business Express Airlines, according to his bio page.

Bedford was named Airline Executive of the Year by Regional Airline World in 1997 and again in 2004. He was also recognized with the same honor by Airline Business five years later.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FIRING HUNDREDS OF FAA WORKERS

He also made two separate "40 under 40" lists. He was first recognized by the Minneapolis Business Journal in 1998, followed by the Indianapolis Business Journal in 2000.

UNITED AIRLINES CEO SAYS FAA NEEDS TO FIX 3 THINGS: AMERICANS DESERVE 'MUCH BETTER'

He attended Florida State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Bedford holds multi-engine and instrument pilot ratings.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday that Bedford "will work with our GREAT Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, to strongly reform the Agency, safeguard our exports, and ensure the safety of nearly one billion annual passenger movements."

Bedford will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

His nomination comes amid heightened scrutiny of the agency, which increased after a series of incidents at the start of the year, including a Jan. 29 collision between a U.S. Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet. Both aircraft plunged into the Potomac River after the collision, claiming the lives of 67 people. It was the deadliest U.S. air disaster in more than 20 years.