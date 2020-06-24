Snack company to pay $5K in cash, merch for eating cheese

The snack company Whisps Cheese Crisps is offering a delicious opportunity for anyone who thinks they can be the brand’s “Cheese Executive Officer.” And better yet, the part-time role will pay $3,500 and come with other cheesy perks such as monthly and quarterly shipments of snacks and access to events.

Whoever gets hired as the Cheese Executive Officer will receive a $1,500 stipend up front and will be paid $25 per hour for five hours of work a month, according to Whisps’ website, which is equivalent to 12 months of work when calculated.

The remaining $2,000 will be rewarded up front along with a suggested itinerary to attend the world-renowned cheese championship taking place in 2022. Swag and gear will also be provided.

Each month, Whisps will ship its Cheese Crisps so the Cheese Executive Officer can assist in monthly quality tests.

On a quarterly basis, the company will ship artisanal cheese, which may play a role in the job description’s mention of participating in new product flavor evaluations. Additionally, the Cheese Executive Officer will help to brainstorm new products and serve as a brand ambassador for Whisps.

Training from an “artisan cheesemonger” will be provided to bring the Cheese Executive Officer up to speed on the correct vocabulary as well as evaluation and tasting techniques that are useful in the role. Attending a virtual cheese pairing class will be required for extra education.

“My whole life I’ve dreamed for a job that would pay me to eat cheese,” wrote Whips’ CEO, Illana Fischer, about the new position. “[I’m] so excited to pass along my dream to you. This will no doubt be a fun and delicious competition. Looking forward to seeing your applications and welcoming our new expert taster.”

Applicants must be enthusiastic about cheese and 21 years old or older. Since training is provided, previous experience is not necessary. However, Whisps does note that applicants cannot be working for a competing snack company.

To enter, you will need to answer three short-response questions:

If you were a cheese, what would you be and why?

Tell us more about your love of cheese -- how does it appear in expected and unexpected parts of your life?

What would you bring to the job that no one else would?

The application deadline is July 25, which is National Wine and Cheese Day. A winner will also be announced that day.

Between the monthly Whisps Cheese Crisps, quarterly artisanal cheeses and merchandise, a spokesperson for Whisps told FOX Business that it equals a retail total value of $1,500 – which technically bumps the prize up to $5,000.