Which countries have the most 'enhanced clean' Airbnbs?

Airbnb said in a blog post on Thursday that more than 1 million listings around the world have been granted the rental company's “Enhanced Clean” distinction since June, as hosts have stepped up to meet its cleaning and sanitization guidelines to support safer travel.

Continue Reading Below

“Cleanliness and safety are top of mind for our hosts and guests. In the last weeks, hosts have embraced and adopted our new rigorous guidelines, with thousands more attesting to the Enhanced Cleaning protocol everyday," said Catherine Powell, Airbnb's head of hosting. "This effort shows how our hosts are dedicated to the highest standards and committed to keeping their guests and communities safe.”

According to internal Airbnb guest review data as of Aug. 28, 95% of all reviews show that guests are satisfied with cleaning, scoring four or five stars (out of five stars) after their stays. Since the program launched, enhanced clean listings have had an average cleanliness rating of 4.8 stars, according to guest reviews.

AIRBNB IMPLEMENTS 'GLOBAL PARTY BAN,' CAPS ALL OCCUPANCIES AT 16

The top 10 countries with the highest number of enhanced clean listings on Airbnb are:

United States

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Mexico

Brazil

Australia

Canada

Greece

Other top-ranking countries for enhanced clean listings include Barbados, Korea, Japan and Portugal.

AIRBNB PREPS FOR IPO

The cities with the highest concentration of Airbnb enhanced clean listings are located mostly in the U.S.:

Telluride, Colorado

Destin, Florida

Walla Walla, Washington

Panama City Beach, Florida

Oregon Coast

Peak District, Hope Valley, U.K.

Grant County Washington

Big Sky, Montana

Mammoth Lakes, California

Winter Park, Colorado

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Airbnb hosts and customers can find more details about the enhanced clean program on the company's website. While Airbnb's guidelines aren't required, they are highly encouraged.

Meanwhile, hosts are still responsible for following their local government or health authority's guidance.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS