Which countries have the most 'enhanced clean' Airbnbs?
Airbnb said in a blog post on Thursday that more than 1 million listings around the world have been granted the rental company's “Enhanced Clean” distinction since June, as hosts have stepped up to meet its cleaning and sanitization guidelines to support safer travel.
“Cleanliness and safety are top of mind for our hosts and guests. In the last weeks, hosts have embraced and adopted our new rigorous guidelines, with thousands more attesting to the Enhanced Cleaning protocol everyday," said Catherine Powell, Airbnb's head of hosting. "This effort shows how our hosts are dedicated to the highest standards and committed to keeping their guests and communities safe.”
According to internal Airbnb guest review data as of Aug. 28, 95% of all reviews show that guests are satisfied with cleaning, scoring four or five stars (out of five stars) after their stays. Since the program launched, enhanced clean listings have had an average cleanliness rating of 4.8 stars, according to guest reviews.
The top 10 countries with the highest number of enhanced clean listings on Airbnb are:
- United States
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Australia
- Canada
- Greece
Other top-ranking countries for enhanced clean listings include Barbados, Korea, Japan and Portugal.
The cities with the highest concentration of Airbnb enhanced clean listings are located mostly in the U.S.:
- Telluride, Colorado
- Destin, Florida
- Walla Walla, Washington
- Panama City Beach, Florida
- Oregon Coast
- Peak District, Hope Valley, U.K.
- Grant County Washington
- Big Sky, Montana
- Mammoth Lakes, California
- Winter Park, Colorado
Airbnb hosts and customers can find more details about the enhanced clean program on the company's website. While Airbnb's guidelines aren't required, they are highly encouraged.
Meanwhile, hosts are still responsible for following their local government or health authority's guidance.