Wheels Up, Rao's greet Super Bowl guests with exclusive, Italian dinner party

Florida will get a taste of New York during Super Bowl LIV, when one high-profile famous restaurant touches down in Miami.

Rao’s Italian restaurant – a New York City staple – is teaming up with Wheels Up aviation to give SuperBowl attendees an exclusive experience.

Wheels Up customers will be greeted by a Rao’s dinner party pop-up at W Hotel in South Beach, Florida, taking place on three consecutive nights during the week.

“We’re putting on something extra special." - Kenny Dichter, Wheels Up founder and CEO

Rao’s Executive Chef Dino Gatto and Wheels Up founder and CEO Kenny Dichter told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that the events will see more guests than the New York restaurant.

“It’ll be bigger,” Gatto said. “We’ll have about 150 people a night.”

Rao’s has done similar events at the Masters Golf Tournament, and Gatto said they’re always the “talk of the party.”

Celebrities often grab a bite at Rao’s in New York, Dichter said, and he added that famous athletes such as Derek Jeter and Rob Gronkowski will be attending and hosting the events in Miami.

“It’s an impossible reservation in New York,” Dichter said. “So all you have to do is be with the Wheels Up family, and Dino takes care [of family].”

Gatto and Dichter alluded to there being a possibility of Rao’s dishes making an appearance on Wheels Up flights in the future.

