In what states are consumer fireworks legal?

With the Independence Day weekend in underway, fireworks are likely to be part of the celebration.

Continue Reading Below

But what is legal to use and what isn’t?

Consumer fireworks, or DOT 1.4G fireworks, are legal for leisure use in every state under federal law. In order to be classified as such, according to US Firewroks, they must be tested by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and meet various requirements in terms of composition, quantity of pyrotechnic material, and stability under heat and stress. Fireworks that don’t meet those standards are classified as commercial, and not legal for everyday consumers.

CORONAVIRUS-PROMPTED JULY 4TH CANCELLATIONS LEAVE FIREWORKS DISPLAY COMPANIES 'ON LIFE SUPPORT'

WHY JULY 4TH IS THE MOST DANGEROUS DAY OF THE YEAR FOR DOGS

Shells and mortars, Roman candles, novelty items like ground spinners, and firecrackers with less than 50 milligrams of powder are all considered to be consumer, according to the CPSC.

Individual states can pass legislation more restrictive than federal standards, however, and can restrict certain types of consumer fireworks or ban them altogether. State laws on the matter change fairly frequently but consumers can contact their state’s Fire Marshall Office to be sure.

States that allow a majority of consumer fireworks:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Georgia

Iowa

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

States permitting the sale and use of fireworks that are non-aerial and non-explosive:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Maryland

Minnesota

New York

New Jersey

North Carolina

Oregon

Rhode Island

Virginia

Wisconsin

District of Columbia

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Almost 80 percent of firework revenue is associated with July 4th celebrations, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. But since many of those celebrations were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the industry could be losing money.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“Of the 16,000 Independence Day fireworks displays that typically occur nationwide annually in cities and towns, only a scant few will occur this year,” the agency said in a statement. “These nationwide cancellations have created significant financial hardship for the small, multigenerational family businesses who derive their livelihood from bringing communities together to celebrate their pride and patriotism on one day a year — Independence Day.”

Still, consumer fireworks retail sales are at an “all-time high,” according to an APA press release from June 22, which attributes the high sales numbers to the widespread cancellation of regularly scheduled Independence Day events.

The APA represents about 150 fireworks display companies, most of which being small businesses.