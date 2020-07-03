Expand / Collapse search
In what states are consumer fireworks legal?

State-by-state regulations prohibit some kinds of pyrotechnics

Five Alarm Fireworks Owner Cesar Benitez discusses business being down due to coronavirus, even during the busy Fourth of July season.

Fireworks, pyrotechnic industry struggling before July Fourth

Five Alarm Fireworks Owner Cesar Benitez discusses business being down due to coronavirus, even during the busy Fourth of July season.

With the Independence Day weekend in underway, fireworks are likely to be part of the celebration.

But what is legal to use and what isn’t?

Consumer fireworks, or DOT 1.4G fireworks, are legal for leisure use in every state under federal law. In order to be classified as such, according to US Firewroks, they must be tested by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and meet various requirements in terms of composition, quantity of pyrotechnic material, and stability under heat and stress. Fireworks that don’t meet those standards are classified as commercial, and not legal for everyday consumers.

CORONAVIRUS-PROMPTED JULY 4TH CANCELLATIONS LEAVE FIREWORKS DISPLAY COMPANIES 'ON LIFE SUPPORT'

Pyro Spectaculars president and CEO Jim Souza says he's proud and honored to kick-off the Independence Day weekend at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3. Souza later discusses the economic support the firework entertainment industry needs from the government so his business can stay afloat.

WHY JULY 4TH IS THE MOST DANGEROUS DAY OF THE YEAR FOR DOGS

Shells and mortars, Roman candles, novelty items like ground spinners, and firecrackers with less than 50 milligrams of powder are all considered to be consumer, according to the CPSC.

Individual states can pass legislation more restrictive than federal standards, however, and can restrict certain types of consumer fireworks or ban them altogether. State laws on the matter change fairly frequently but consumers can contact their state’s Fire Marshall Office to be sure.

States that allow a majority of consumer fireworks:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming
Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan on retail firework sales spiking during lockdowns and increased complaints about fireworks around the country.

States permitting the sale and use of fireworks that are non-aerial and non-explosive:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • New York
  • New Jersey
  • North Carolina
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • District of Columbia

Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, UK. October 26, 2009. A selection of home fireworks for use at Bonfire night.

Almost 80 percent of firework revenue is associated with July 4th celebrations, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. But since many of those celebrations were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the industry could be losing money.

“Of the 16,000 Independence Day fireworks displays that typically occur nationwide annually in cities and towns, only a scant few will occur this year,” the agency said in a statement. “These nationwide cancellations have created significant financial hardship for the small, multigenerational family businesses who derive their livelihood from bringing communities together to celebrate their pride and patriotism on one day a year — Independence Day.”

Still, consumer fireworks retail sales are at an “all-time high,” according to an APA press release from June 22, which attributes the high sales numbers to the widespread cancellation of regularly scheduled Independence Day events.

The APA represents about 150 fireworks display companies, most of which being small businesses.