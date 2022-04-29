What is Justin Beiber's net worth?

Justin Bieber has come a long way since he got his start posting covers on YouTube. Bieber’s net worth mainly comes from his music, merchandise, product endorsements and tours. He released his first album in 2009 and continues to put out music over 10 years later.

Bieber was born in Canada and was quickly discovered in 2008 by Scooter Braun, (who is still his manager today) shortly after posting song covers to YouTube. Upon being discovered by Braun, he started recording demos with and signed to Raymond Braun Media Group, which was a record company established by Braun and Usher. In 2008, Braun helped him get an audition to sign with Def Jam Records. Since then, Bieber has released many major hits.

In 2009, he released his debut album, "My World." He released a second part of that album, "My World 2.0" in 2010. His first album included songs including "One Time" and "One Less Lonely Girl." "My World 2.0" was number one on the U.S. Billboard 200. "My World 2.0" contains one of Bieber’s massive hits, "Baby." He has released many other albums since then, including a holiday album, "Under the Mistletoe," his 2012 album "Believe," "Journals" in 2013 and "Purpose" in 2015.

In February 2011, he released a documentary called "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never." According to IMDb, the movie made over $29 million during opening weekend and grossed over $99 million worldwide. He released the album "Never Say Never: The Remixes" along with the movie. That same year, he was in the number two spot on the Forbes list of Best-Paid Celebrities Under 30. A few years later, in 2013 he released a second movie, "Justin Bieber’s Believe."

After the release of his album "Purpose" in 2016, he took a bit of a break and came back with the release of "Changes" in 2020 and "Justice" in 2021. He has worked with many popular artists on his music through his career including Post Malone, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish. According to IMDb, he has sold an estimated 140 million records over the years. Bieber is one of the most listened to artist on Spotify, with around 80 million listeners every month.

Being that Bieber has been a successful musician for the better part of 10 years, it doesn’t come as a surprise that a lot of his fortune comes from his music, more specifically, his popular tours. Forbes reports that Bieber can make $1 million a night when he is on tour. His 2022-23 "Justice World Tour" was put on pause after the singer announced to his fans on Instagram that he needed to rest and heal due to a syndrome he has called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Bieber said via Instagram that it is caused by a virus that attacked the nerve in his left ear and facial nerves which has left one side of his face paralyzed.

Bieber also has merchandise that he makes money from that go along with his music. He has released multiple fragrances over the years. In 2011, he released "Someday." The next year, he released "Girlfriend," followed by "Justin Bieber Collector’s Edition" in 2014. In addition to his own brands, he has also endorsed many other brands. He has endorsed Proactive, Nicole by OPI, Adidas, Calvin Klein and Schmidt’s Naturals. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bieber has a net worth of $285 million and can earn $60 to $80 million on a year that he is touring.

What does Bieber spend all that cash on? One place where a lot of his money seems to go is real estate. Celebrity Net Worth reported that in 2012, when he was just 18 years old, he bought a $6.5 million home in Calabasas. In 2014, he sold the house to Khloe Kardashian for $7.2 million. In 2019, he bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $8.5 million. In 2020, he paid an astounding $28.5 million for a Beverly Hills home, located very high up in the hills. He could causally bump into some of his fellow famous neighbors in his travels, Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy or Sylvester Stallone.