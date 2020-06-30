What is TSA?

The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, was formed in the wake of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, to prevent such events from happening again, according to the government website.

Continue Reading Below

The agency falls under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security and was formed under the Aviation and Transportation Security Act.

“Driven by a desire to help our nation, tens of thousands of people joined TSA and committed themselves to strengthening our transportation systems while ensuring the freedom of movement for people and commerce,” the agency website states.

TSA SCREENS MORE THAN 500,000 PASSENGERS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE LATE MARCH

TSA is led by David P. Pekoske.

Of the roughly 60,000 TSA employees, an estimated 45,000 were airport screeners as of May 2019. Agents are most commonly associated with airport security who check travelers and their belongings for any contraband or illegal activity before boarding a flight.

TSA PREPARING TO CHECK PASSENGER TEMPERATURES

But TSA begins the screening its passengers “long before” they get to the airport for their flights, according to the site.

TSA TELLS ITS EMPLOYEES TO WEAR MASKS AT CHECKPOINTS

“TSA works closely with the intelligence and law enforcement communities to share information,” according to TSA’s “Security Screening” webpage. “Additional security measures are in place from the time you get to the airport until you get to your destination.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE