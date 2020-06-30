Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Crime

What is the difference between a misdemeanor, a felony?

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 30

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

When someone is arrested, the crime is classified as either a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the charge and its level of severity.

Continue Reading Below

Felonies are more serious than misdemeanors and, by definition, will lead to more extensive consequences.

One of the most obvious differences between misdemeanors and felonies is that the former leads to less than a year in jail.

WHAT IS A CONSPIRACY CHARGE?

According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, “commonly issued” misdemeanor punishments also include community service, fines or probation lasting shorter than 12 months.

A felony charge is typically given for the most serious crimes, according to Justia.com, or ones that call for harsher punishments, including more than 12 months behind bars.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR'S EX-HUBBY ACCUSED OF HIRING MOBSTER TO CARRY OUT ASSAULT

“Felonies are often divided into sub-categories in order to determine punishment, such as first- second-, or third-degree offenses,” Justia.com states. “Punishment may include imprisonment for one year to life, or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in some jurisdictions.”

But punishments may vary based on the crime and depending on whether the person accused of the wrongdoing pleads guilty or reaches a deal with law enforcement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS