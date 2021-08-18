Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Rich & Famous

What is comedian Josh Blue’s net worth?

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ favorite, who has cerebral palsy, previously won ‘Last Comic Standing’

close
Stand Up NY owner Dani Zoldan says he and other comedy clubs haven’t received government support during the pandemic.  video

NYC comedy club owner on struggling to reopen

Stand Up NY owner Dani Zoldan says he and other comedy clubs haven’t received government support during the pandemic. 

Stand-up comedian Josh Blue has made a splash on "America’s Got Talent" this summer after taking to sling some jokes about his life battling cerebral palsy.

Since his audition, he’s worked his way to the quarterfinals with a brief set poking fun at handicap accessible objects which earned him standing ovations from judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum.

As he seemingly prepares to take the comedy world by storm, here’s a look at Blue’s net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Blue, 42, is worth an estimated $1 million.

WHAT IS ROBERT DURST'S NET WORTH?

The cash largely comes from his successful career in comedy, which was boosted by his winning the fourth season of "Last Comic Standing," a competition show that sees stand-up comedians face off in a manner similar to "AGT."

According to the outlet, Blue has also won money from competitions as well and found even more exposure by appearing on hit talk shows like "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "Live with Regis and Kelly."

WHAT IS DOLLY PARTON'S NET WORTH?

The star has done some work in Hollywood as well, notably appearing in and helping to write the film "108 Stitches." He’s also appeared in "Ca$h," "The J.A.G.U.A.R. Morning Show" and more.

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 19: Comedian Josh Blue performs during the "Ron White's Comedy Salute to the Troops 2014" at The Mirage Hotel &amp; Casino on February 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. () (Photo by David Becker/WireImage / Getty Images)

The comedian has a growing discography as well, having released four comedy records: "Good Josh, Bad Arm," "Hooligan Stew," "Sticky Change" and "Delete."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Outside of comedy, the star also played on the 2004 US Paralympic soccer team. Additionally, he is an artist and creates and shows sketches, paintings and sculptures, according to his website, and dabbles in the cannabis industry as well. 