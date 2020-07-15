Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Television

Simon Cowell takes over 'Got Talent' production from Sony Music

Cowell gained popularity as a judge on 'American Idol'

close
Jeff Sica of Circle Squared Alternative Investments argues the old model of going to movie studios and theaters has been broken. video

Coronavirus lockdowns set off the golden age of streaming: Investor

Jeff Sica of Circle Squared Alternative Investments argues the old model of going to movie studios and theaters has been broken.

Television personality and music mogul Simon Cowell will buy Sony Music Entertainment’s stake in their joint venture, Syco, which is home to hit talent shows like “Got Talent” and “The X Factor”, the music conglomerate said on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The rights to the television formats will be transferred to a new company, Syco Entertainment, and will be held by Cowell.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SNESONY CORPORATION76.83+2.31+3.10%

TOM BERGERON LEAVES ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ AFTER 15 YEARS OF HOSTING

Sony Music said it will, however, retain music assets that include show alumni like One Direction, Camila Cabello and Susan Boyle.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The partnership that lasted more than a decade, expanded the “Got Talent” brand to 76 local versions across the world with “The X Factor” airing in more than 130 territories.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Cowell became a household name as a judge on “American Idol” with his harsh criticism of the singers auditioning for the show and was dubbed “Mr Nasty”.