Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Crime

What is extortion?

Embattled attorney Michael Avenatti was convicted of trying to extort up to $25M from athleticwear giant Nike

By FOXBusiness
close
Michael Avenatti, former lawyer to adult film star Stormy Daniels, has been found guilty of extorting up to $25 million from Nike.video

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, former lawyer to adult film star Stormy Daniels, has been found guilty of extorting up to $25 million from Nike.

Extortion is the act of threatening someone or otherwise using fear or using force against that person in order to obtain something or achieve a certain goal.

Continue Reading Below

“Any person… who communicates threats to another person with the intention thereby to obtain anything of value or any acquittance, advantage, or immunity is guilty of extortion,” the Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute states.

WHAT IS TAX EVASION?

A noteworthy example of extortion involves embattled attorney Michael Avenatti, who once represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her case against President Trump.

California attorney Michael Avenatti walks from a courthouse in New York, after facing charges, on July 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

He was convicted in February of trying to extort up to $25 million from athleticwear giant Nike.

Avenatti allegedly threatened to publicly accuse Nike of misconduct in a press conference the day before the company's quarterly earnings were announced, court papers show.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NKENIKE INC.99.87+3.25+3.36%

WHAT IS INSIDER TRADING?

On March 25, the day he was arrested by the feds, he announced on Twitter a press conference regarding the company.

“Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered,” the tweet states. “This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball.”

WHAT IS MONEY LAUNDERING?

The alleged threat was also made on the eve of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 