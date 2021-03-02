What is Dr. Seuss' net worth?

Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as legendary author Dr. Seuss, continues to procure quite a fortune from his children's book empire, even 30 years after his death.

In 2020, the author earned $33 million before taxes, according to Forbes' estimates. The astounding sum placed him on the magazine's list Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020. He currently sits as No. 2 behind only pop star Michael Jackson.

It's also a far cry from the $9.5 million he was reportedly worth just five years earlier, the outlet reported.

The author wrote more than 60 books in his career (not all were published) including "The Cat in the Hat" and "Green Eggs and Ham." His books have been translated into dozens of languages as well as in Braille and are sold in more than 95 countries.

After his death in 1991, his wife, Audrey Geisel, wanted to carry on his legacy, and she founded Dr. Seuss Enterprises in 1993.

According to its LinkedIn page, Seuss Enterprises is a "leading children’s entertainment company committed to caretaking Theodor Seuss Geisel's (Dr. Seuss's) legacy, ensuring that each generation can experience the amazing world of Dr. Seuss."

The San Diego-based company's global portfolio "complements the roster of iconic Dr. Seuss books, and includes films, TV shows, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships," according to LinkedIn.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced on Tuesday that six books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” — will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery. The other books affected are “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

The decision to cease publication and sales of the books was made last year after months of discussion.

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles," the company said.

Within hours of Tuesday's announcement, Dr. Seuss books filled more than half of the top 20 slots on Amazon.com's bestseller list. “Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” were on the list, along with “Oh, the Places You'll Go!”, “Green Eggs and Ham” and others still being published.

The company is not public, which means it doesn't disclose financial information. However, its president, Susan Brandt, posted on LinkedIn that she is "currently spearheading a 7 billion dollar global business for Dr. Seuss Enterprises."

This includes management of global licensee portfolio, publishing, film, theatrical, theme park, retail, promotion, digital, social and television franchises, Brandt said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.