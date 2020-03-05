What is Abigail Johnson's net worth?

Abigail "Abby" Pierrepont Johnson, American businesswoman and billionaire, is president and CEO of investment firm Fidelity Investments and she serves as chairman to its international sister company Fidelity International.

What is this successful investor's net worth?

Fidelity Investments was founded in 1946 as Fidelity Management & Research Company by Edward C. Johnson II in Boston, Mass. In 1957, his son Edward C. "Ned" Johnson III joined the company as a research analyst, starting what would go on to become a family legacy. In 1977 Ned Johnson becomes chairman and CEO of what was then FMR Corp.

Following in her father and grandfather's footsteps, Abigail Johnson joined Fidelity in 1988 as an equity analyst, working her way up to become CEO after her father in 2014, and later becoming chairman in 2016.

Today, the company is one of the largest mutual fund organizations in the United States. The Johnson family still owns 49% of the company, while Fidelity employees own the remaining 51% of the company. Fidelity Investments reportedly earns $20.4 billion in 2019.

Abigail Johnson owns an estimated 24.5% stake in Fidelity, which has nearly $2.7 trillion in managed assets, and she regularly appears in Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women In Finance list, currently placing No. 2.

Recent estimates put Abigail Johnson's net worth to be around $15.5 billion.