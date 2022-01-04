Flight cancellations: What's your airline's policy?

Many major U.S. airlines say they proactively rebook customers on alternate flights if their original trips are canceled.

To ease a passenger's frustrations, the carriers will do so at no additional cost and in some cases, customers may even get reimbursed for the disrupted flight.

However, each carrier has its own cancelation policies available online for when customers find themselves in a bind.

Southwest Airlines told FOX Business that the carrier will never charge a fee to change or cancel a flight.

If the carrier cancels a flight, customers can choose to be accommodated on another itinerary, according to Southwest. They can also choose not to travel and use the value of the ticket for another flight within one year from when the ticket was issued.

However, customers can also request a full refund regardless of whether it was a nonrefundable or refundable ticket type, according to the airline.

Customers have the option to cancel a flight online, over the phone or with a customer service agent at the airport.

Delta Air Lines told FOX Business that if the carrier has to cancel a flight, it strives to do so "far enough in advance so customers are notified whenever possible before arriving at the airport."

The carrier says it automatically rebooks customers on the next best flight to help them get to their final destination. However, customers are encouraged to check online or Delta's mobile app for updates on their flight status and to manage their flight booking.

Similarly, United says it will actively look for ways to get passengers rebooked if their flight is canceled.

Passengers can check the status of their flight and if it has been changed online, using the United app or at their airport kiosk.

According to United, passengers can also rebook their flight themselves, join a standby list or find an alternative airport.

Meanwhile, American Airlines says it will do its best to get passengers back on track "as soon as possible."

"If your flight is canceled or a delay causes you to miss your connection, we’ll rebook you on the next flight with available seats," American Airlines' website reads.

The carrier says it will automatically reroute a passenger's bags when they check in for their new flight.

Passengers can check their flight status or manage their booking on the American Airlines app, online or at the airport.