China's trade has been one of the hot topics across the globe in the last 12 months. Export growth is a major component propelling China's fast economic expansion. Chinese exports surged by 3.5 percent year-on-year to US $200.28 billion in April 2020.

Of Chinese exports, the United States accounts for 16.8 percent of the global total. The other countries are Hong Kong (11.2. percent), Japan (5.7 percent), South Korea (4.4 percent), Vietnam (3.9 percent), Germany (3.2 percent), India (3.0 percent), Netherlands (3 percent), United Kingdom (2.5 percent), Taiwan (2.2 percent), Singapore (also 2.2 percent) and Malaysia (2.1 percent).

As one of the world's superpowers, especially in international trade, what are China's top exports?

WHO IS CHINA'S BIGGEST TRADING PARTNER?

China's biggest exports in 2019

(According to data from World's Top Exports, which categorize the highest dollar value in Chinese global shipments during 2019))

1. Phone system devices

Phone system devices, including smartphones, are China's leading export bringing in $224.6 billion.

2. Computers, optical readers

It comes as no surprise that one of the Asian country's leading exports are computers and related electronics. The value of these products comes in at $148.5 billion.

3. Integrated circuits/ microassemblies

Electronic integrated circuits and microassemblies make up the third-most traded product category on the market and third-most exported product from China.

Last year, China shipped $102 billion worth of integrated circuits/ microassemblies.

4. Processed petroleum oils

2019 saw China export $38.3 billion of processed petroleum oils.

This includes petroleum naphtha, gasoline, diesel fuel, asphalt base, heating oil, kerosene, liquefied petroleum gas, jet fuel and fuel oils.

5. Solar power diodes/semi-conductors

In line with the growth in renewable energies, the demand for tech components for solar power was high last year, with China exporting $34.5 billion of diodes and semi-conductors.

