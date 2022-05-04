What is Adam Sandler's net worth?

Adam Sandler’s comedic personality has gotten him a long way in his career. Sandler's long career started with him doing stand-up comedy. While doing stand up, he was discovered by "Saturday Night Live" and then begun acting in (and producing/writing) many movies throughout his long career.

Sandler was born in New York, but moved to New Hampshire when he was young and spent his childhood there. He started off acting in small shows and movies, and he was also a stand-up comedian. While doing stand up, he was discovered by "Saturday Night Live" comedian, Dennis Miller. In 1990, he joined the "SNL" team as a writer. While working on "SNL," he also acted in movies including "Coneheads" in 1993 and "Airheads" in 1994. He worked at "SNL" until 1995, when he was unexpectedly let go. That same year, the movie "Billy Madison" came out, in which he had a starring role. The film was a big hit and brought in over $26 million worldwide.

ADAM SANDLER'S ‘UNCUT GEMS’ RANKS 7TH FOR MOST F-WORDS IN FILM HISTORY

After being let go from "SNL," Sandler's long career in the film industry took off. Most of his films are comedies, although he has acted in other genres. Some of his well known movies include "Happy Gilmore," "The Wedding Singer," "The Waterboy," "Big Daddy," "Little Nicky," "Punch-Drunk Love," "Anger Management," "50 First Dates," "The Longest Yard," "Just Go with It," "Hotel Transylvania," "Blended," "Murder Mystery" and "Uncut Gems."

In addition to acting, Sandler also produces and writes movies. He also has a production company called Happy Madison Production. One of the well-known movies that he acted in as well as wrote include "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2."

Sandler has signed some long-time deals that have contributed a lot of money to his net worth. His first big deal was with Sony Pictures where he got a base salary of $20 million per film in addition to 20-25% of a film’s gross profits, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

ADAM SANDLER TOPS GOOGLE'S 2021 CELEBRITY STYLE LIST

Another deal that contributes to Sandler’s net worth is his ongoing deal with Netflix. In 2014, Sandler signed a four-film production deal with Netflix for $250 million. In 2017, the deal was renewed and was extended again in January 2020. Some movies Sandler has made with Netflix are "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)," "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh," "The Week Of," "Murder Mystery," "Uncut Gems" and "Hubie Halloween."

On top of the Netflix deals, Celebrity Net Worth also reported that he earned $1.7 million for "Billy Madison," $2.5 million for the movie "Bullet Proof" and $8 million for "Big Daddy."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sandler has a net worth of $420 million. He makes around $20 million for every movie that he does and could make anywhere around $50 million to $60 million per year for all the projects he is a part of. Forbes also reported that he still does stand up and grosses more $400,000 per show. His millions in net worth make him one of the richest actors in the world. With his millions, Sandler has bought an array of cars as well as houses in a variety of locations throughout the United States including California, Florida and New Hampshire.