WestJet reverses cramped seating layout after viral videos show passengers' knees pressed against seats

WestJet Airlines announced Friday that the Canadian air carrier will reverse its decision to reconfigure planes with tighter seats, after videos went viral showing frustrated travelers’ knees pressing against the seat in front of them due to cramped spaces.

In the reconfigured layout, which rolled out in late October on select Boeing 737s, space between rows was reduced to 28 inches to accommodate an extra row of seats. WestJet also made economy class seats non-reclinable, offering passengers the option to pay extra for adjustable seats.

In a news statement, the company said it will reverse what it called the "densified seating" by removing the additional row of seats.

"Following a review of operational data and feedback from guests and WestJetters, the airline will return to its prior standard seat pitch for economy cabins on these recently reconfigured aircraft by removing one row of seats," the company said.

The airline added that the company will "begin to convert all 180-seat aircraft to 174-seat layouts, with timelines for completion still being determined."

WestJet’s rollout of the reconfigured seats has sparked widespread outrage among travelers and even crew members.

Reuters reported that pilots and flight attendants have raised concerns over the new configuration's comfort and safety, specifically whether passengers could safely evacuate the plane in an emergency due to the confined seating.

Alia Hussain, president of the union local representing WestJet cabin personnel, said on Friday that she is pleased with the airline’s decision to reverse course, Reuters reported. Flight attendants reportedly faced numerous complaints from frustrated passengers and, in some cases, had to change seats for taller travelers whose legs did not properly fit inside.

"It created a hostile working environment for us as cabin personnel," Hussain said.

While the non-reclinable seats were intended to help passengers preserve personal space while maintaining affordable travel options, WestJet said it recognizes the need to "align product decisions with the needs of the guest."

"WestJet tried seat pitches that are popular with many airlines around the globe as they serve to provide affordable airfares," WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer Alexis von Hoensbroech said. "As an entrepreneurial airline founded on making air travel affordable to Canadians, it’s in our DNA to try new products. At the same time, it is just as important to react quickly if they don’t meet the needs of our guests."

The airline said reconfiguration plans were paused in December and that the company is accelerating its evaluation of the new interior layout.

