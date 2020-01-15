West Point cadet uses GoFundMe in attempt to hire porn star for winter banquet date

A West Point cadet tried to recruit his "dream" porn star to accompany him to the academy’s winter banquet through crowdfunding before his GoFundMe account was promptly removed.

Continue Reading Below

Over the weekend, the student reportedly launched the account “Help Me Bring Diamond Foxxx to YWWW” in hopes of raising enough money to cover adult film star Diamond Foxxx's travel fare and hotel fees, Task & Purpose reported.

“YWWW” refers to the upstate New York-based academy’s Yearling Winter Weekend, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 31, according to the school’s academic calendar.

COLLEGE STUDENTS PAY TUITION BY HOOKING UP WITH SUGAR DADDIES, MOMMAS

"Diamond Foxxx agreed to go to Y dubs with me if I can pay for her plane ticket and hotel room," the now-deleted GoFundMe page read. "Problem is I'm on the yuk payroll and I have no money. Please help a young boy's dream come true."

Yuk payroll is a monthly stipend of about $1,000 that second-year cadets receive. Since cadets schedules don't allow for part-time jobs, they receive a monthly allowance to pay for services including laundry, haircuts and other services. The rest can be used for spending money.

A 2008 graduate of the academy, who reportedly donated to the page, told Task and Purpose the administrator stopped accepting donations after the page topped off at $370 because he was "advised" to discontinue his fundraising efforts.

"Some cadets and officers were discomforted by the effort to bring Diamond Foxxx to YWW, so I was advised by those with much higher rank than me to discontinue the campaign and inform the actress that I can no longer bring her," read a message from the cadet to the former officer obtained by Task & Purpose. "This is a measure to protect the values of the West Point community, as well as keep me from walking 3 billion hours (which could be inevitable as of now.)."

The cadet's reference to "walking" is typical punishment given to cadets for rule infractions, which are dolled out in hours.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The U.S. Military Academy Public Affairs Office confirmed to FOX Business Wednesday that the cadet has since removed the page.

“Federal law prohibits members of the military from using their positions for personal gain and that the cadet has since removed the site," the U.S. Military Academy Public Affairs Office said. “This prohibition extends to using or appearing to use one's military status to solicit gifts of money.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS