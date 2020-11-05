Wendy's CEO discusses possibility of drive-thru-only restaurants

Square burgers are having a great year.

The CEO of Wendy’s recently discussed some updates that may be coming to the fast-food chain's restaurants, after announcing that the company had a very strong third quarter, and is likely looking to expand on the areas where it sees the potential for more growth.

CEO Todd Penegor claimed that the company was looking into opening drive-thru-only restaurants, going as far as to say that Wendy's already has prototypes of the new designs, QSR Magazine reports.

“I think it is important to have [a] portfolio of restaurants of different sizes to really make sure that we've got solutions for any trade area that's out there,” Penegor said.

Wendy's already has a variety of restaurant models, with some offering large dining rooms while others provide less seating and focus on providing to-go service.

This news comes after Wendy’s reported strong earnings for the third quarter.

The fast-food chain reported that same-restaurant sales rose by 10.5% in the third quarter, using a two-year basic, according to a message to investors. It also saw same-restaurant growth of 6.1% during this period, the highest it’s been in 15 years.

The company’s popular breakfast lineup, which launched earlier this year, was reportedly responsible for about 6.5% of the increase. Wendy's has also seen sales through third-party delivery apps double, which is likely attributable to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wendy’s isn’t the only restaurant looking to expand its drive-thru service.

Fox News previously reported that Restaurant Brands International was planning to install drive-thru ordering kiosks that utilize predictive ordering at 10,000 Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes locations. The new technology would reportedly allow for personalized promotions based on everything from a customer’s previous orders, the time of day, and even the weather.