Panera tests wine, beer, hard seltzer at select locations — here’s where you can get it

Panera is testing a few new additions to its menu in Kansas.

Continue Reading Below

The chain’s second-largest franchisee, Pan American Group, launched Panera Tonight: Beer, Wine & Dine at two locations in Overland Park, Kansas, last week, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

Pan American is planning to expand the test program to three other locations in Johnson County, Kansas, and will announce those locations once they get their beer and wine licenses approved, the newspaper reported.

According to Nation's Restaurant News, this is the first time Panera is selling alcoholic beverages.

VENISON-FLAVORED WHISKEY IS NEW HAMPSHIRE DISTILLERY’S LATEST CREATION

The five locations will offer beer and hard seltzer from Boulevard Brewing Co., which is based in Kansas City, as well as wine from California-based Ménage à Trois Wines, according to the Business Journal.

The new drinks will be available after 4 p.m. and will cost between $4 and $6, Restaurant Business reported.

STARBUCKS SHIFTS FROM CITY CENTERS TO SUBURBS TO SERVE COVID-19 DIASPORA

According to the website, Pan American Group launched the new program to coincide with Panera’s new flatbread pizzas, which were released on Oct. 28.

ENGLAND’S PUBS, RESTAURANTS ALLOWED TO SELL TAKEAWAY BEER AMID LATEST LOCKDOWN, DESPITE EARLIER RULES

Pan American Group told the Business Journal that if the test program is successful in Kansas, the franchisee plans to expand the test to Northern California and other markets.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The franchise operator -- which is owned by Flynn Restaurant Group -- runs 134 Paneras in the U.S.

Flynn Restaurant Group also operates 460 Applebee’s locations, 282 Taco Bell locations and 369 Arby’s locations, according to the website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS