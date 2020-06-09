Wendy's beef supply returns to 'near-normal levels' following supply chain issue

After beefing up logistics, beef is nearly back in full supply once again at Wendy's.

The fast-food chain famous for its “fresh, never frozen” burgers has announced that its system-wide beef supply has returned to “near-normal levels” following disruptions to the national meat supply chain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Through May, beef was temporarily off the menu at 18 percent of Wendy's restaurants across the country while North American beef suppliers grappled with devastating outbreaks of COVID-19, according to data from independent financial services firm Stephens, Inc.

Now, Wendy’s said, customers no longer need to wonder “where’s the beef?” as the supply is almost back to normal.

“As previously disclosed, the company experienced disruptions to its beef supply beginning in early May as beef suppliers across North America faced production challenges,” the Dublin, Ohio-based chain said in a statement on Monday. “As a result, some menu items were occasionally in short supply at some Wendy's system restaurants.”

Despite the disruption, Wendy’s worked with supply chain partners to continue delivering beef to “all Wendy's system restaurants” two or three times a week, while promoting chicken-centric dishes for a short time to “alleviate pressure on beef demand.”

“At this point in time, beef supply has returned to near-normal levels across the Wendy's system,” the chain said of the news.

As of May 31, 99 percent of Wendy’s 5,861 U.S. locations were open for business.