Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Legal

Weinstein attorney says 'loving emails' are key to defense

The defense has 'dozens and dozens and dozens of loving emails to Mr. Weinstein'

Associated Press
close
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano shares his legal expertise on the Harvey Weinstein trial and Carlos Ghosn’s escape. video

Judge Napolitano on prosecutorial challenges in Harvey Weinstein trial

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano shares his legal expertise on the Harvey Weinstein trial and Carlos Ghosn’s escape.

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers want to use a trove of intimate email correspondence between Harvey Weinstein and his accusers to try to convince a jury that any contact was consensual, one of the attorneys said Tuesday on the eve of opening statements in Weinstein’s rape trial in New York City.

Continue Reading Below

The defense has “dozens and dozens and dozens of loving emails to Mr. Weinstein” it wants to use to discredit witnesses, attorney Damon Cheronis told a Manhattan judge.

Harvey Weinstein leaves court during his rape trial, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Some of the same women who claim they were victimized by the disgraced movie mogul “also bragged about being in a sexual relationship with him,” he said.

The request came during last-minute arguments over how the emails could be used once a jury of seven men and five women starts hearing the case Wednesday.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN CLAIMS HE 'PIONEERED' SUPPORT FOR WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD

Judge James Burke barred the defense from using the actual emails in a presentation planned for opening statements but permitted referring to their “substance and content.”

Harvey Weinstein, center, leaves court with his attorneys and Donna Rotunno, right, and Damon Cheronis, second from right, during jury selection in his trial on rape and sexual assault charges, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Alta

WEINSTEIN THREATENED WITH JAIL TIME FOR USING CELLPHONE ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL

The jury was picked last week to decide Weinstein’s fate in a highly anticipated trial expected to last at least six weeks. The selection process was marked by discord, including defense objections over the inclusion of a woman who wrote an upcoming novel involving young women dealing with predatory older men.

WEINSTEIN ATTORNEY DONNA ROTUNNO DISHES ON 'CELEBRITY VICTIMHOOD' IN #METOO ERA

The once-powerful and feared studio boss behind such Oscar winners as “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” is charged with raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing a sex act on another at his apartment in 2006. He has said any sexual activity was consensual. If convicted, he could get life in prison.

Recording artist Taylor Swift, musician Este Haim, actress Jaime King, producer Harvey Weinstein and recording artist Lorde in 2015 (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for TWC)

OPRAH WAS 'PRESSURED' BY RUSSELL SIMMONS TO DROP #METOO DOC

Lawyers for Weinstein, 67, have tried, so far unsuccessfully, to move the trial out New York City, arguing that heavy publicity has turned the case into a “carnival” and that the media hub where celebrities and ordinary people often intersect can’t possibly give him a fair trial. The request is now before a state appeals court.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS