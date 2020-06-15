Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus pushes Weight Watchers to record digital subscribers

COVID-19 outbreak has led to spike in virtual activities

By FOXBusiness
close
Popular gyms like Planet Fitness and Equinox have launched virtual workouts for Americans stuck at home. FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos with more.video

Coronavirus causes gyms, fitness apps to launch at-home, virtual workouts

Popular gyms like Planet Fitness and Equinox have launched virtual workouts for Americans stuck at home. FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos with more.

More people are using Weight Watchers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

WW International announced Monday that it hit 4.9 million subscribers June 6, up 7 percent from June 8 last year. That includes 3.8 million digital subscribers and 1.1 million for Studio+.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WWWW INTERNATIONAL25.29+0.52+2.10%

“We are accelerating our digital transformation, focusing our strategy and resources to enhance the member experience and engagement by delivering a connected, digital and deeply-human experience,” President and CEO Mindy Grossman said in a press release. “Our recently concluded Oprah's Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward – Live Virtual Experience has led to over 3 million views, elevating our brand around the world for members and consumers.”

HOW DOES TELEMEDICINE WORK?

WW anticipates digital subscription revenues to increase as a percentage of the revenue mix in the second quarter as compared to the year before, according to the statement.

While revenues from studio subscriptions and in-studio product sales remain under strain in the second quarter of 2020 due to the pause in in-person workshops, the company said the decline has been at least partially offset by an uptick in digital subscribers and e-commerce sales.

PANDEMIC, EPIDEMIC, ENDEMIC AND OUTBREAK: KNOW THE DIFFERENCES

WW pivoted from in-person workshops to an entirely virtual experience to mitigate the spread of COIVD-19 but said it plans to slowly reopen some studio locations with robust safety measures.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

It expects to have 400 U.S. locations open by the end of June.

Shares closed up about 2 percent Monday and have shot up 83 percent in the last three months.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS