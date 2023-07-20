WD-40 has many uses; here are some of the wildest ones

Some of the many uses that consumers have found for WD-40’s original formula are wilder than others.

Consumers have so far put the WD-40 multi-use product, whose origins date back roughly 70 years, to work in over 2,000 different ways, according to the company’s website.

Earlier in July, WD-40 CEO Steve Brass recounted hearing about a consumer using the product on the pole of her bird table to prevent squirrels from eating the food when asked on "The Claman Countdown" about some of the unusual ways people have used it. He called that "one of [his] personal favorites."

The original formula has been used to remove an animal from an unsuitable place in at least one instance. Someone utilized WD-40 when they found a boa constrictor curled up their vehicle’s engine compartment, the brand said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In another occasion, it proved handy to law enforcement who needed help dislodging a suspected thief from an air conditioning vent, according to the WD-40 brand. The alleged burglar, who did not have any clothes on at the time, had apparently got stuck.

Some customers have separated stubborn LEGO pieces with the multi-use product.

The WD-40 brand has received reports of it taking on gum too, with people spraying it to free shoes, clothes, carpets and other things from the sticky substance.

"Scrape away as much gum as you can, spray with WD-40, blot, remove and rinse," it says in an article on the WD-40 website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WDFC WD-40 CO. 216.69 -5.89 -2.65%

The WD-40 multi-use product has also doubled as a paperweight when its can was full, according to the brand. That’s something auto shop workers have used it for.

WHY WD-40 IS NAMED WD-40

Another wild use has occurred when artists have gotten creative with it. WD-40 can create "an interesting textured base to work from" when sprayed on a canvas and help make "unique liquid cell shoes" if mixed sparingly with acrylic paint, the brand said on its website.

Brass said on "The Claman Countdown" that the multi-use WD-40 product "is over 80% of our business" and called it a "driver of growth."

In the third quarter, the WD-40 Company saw total net sales come in at $141.7 million. That marked a 14.6% jump from the $123.7 million it reported in the same period last year. WD-40’s net income for the quarter, meanwhile, was $18.8 million, widening from $14.48 million.

WD-40 Company

The price of WD-40 Company’s stock was $216.69 after Thursday’s closing bell, nearly 33% higher than where it hovered at the beginning of the year.