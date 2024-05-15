Washington grocery store sells three winning lottery tickets in one week

A store in Spokane Valley, Washington was selling more than just groceries last month: It sold three winning lottery tickets as well.

Yoke's Fresh Market, located at 9329 E. Montgomery Avenue in Spokane Valley, sold three winning tickets for three different lottery games in one week, Washington's Lottery announced in a May 15 press release.

Spokane Valley is a suburb of Spokane.

The store's lucky streak began on April 17, said Washington's Lottery, when it sold the sole winning ticket for the $4.6 million Lotto jackpot.

That ticket was sold to someone identified as "J.H." from nearby Newman Lake.

"Lotto" is a Washington state lottery game that costs $1 for two plays, said Washington's Lottery. Players can select two sets of six numbers from one to 49, or have their numbers generated by a computer.

The more numbers a person matches, the more money they win, Washington's Lottery added.

"Since they sold that top-tier winning lottery ticket, the store received a $46,000 retailer selling bonus from Washington’s Lottery," said the release.

Employees at the store were "very excited and shocked" — and planned on having a "small get-together with the entire team to celebrate."

The string of good luck would continue one week later, said Washington's Lottery, when Yoke's Fresh Market sold two more winning tickets.

One of those tickets was a HIT 5 ticket worth $165,000, and another was a Powerball ticket that originally won $50,000.

"But because the winner purchased a Power Play add-on, the prize was multiplied by that night’s randomly chosen multiplier of 4, yielding a $200,000 win for local resident M.L.," said Washington's Lottery.

M.L. told Washington's Lottery that he plans on giving some of his winnings to his granddaughter, who is set to graduate from college soon.

"Washington’s Lottery is incredibly grateful for our retailer partners every day — without them, we couldn’t do what we do," Washington's Lottery told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement.

The organization continued, "We love to celebrate our retailers with selling bonuses when they sell jackpot winning tickets like this, and with this specific location, it’s an even bigger treat due to the fact that they sold three big winners within a week."

In addition to Yoke's Fresh Market's lottery luck, the store recently had another reason to celebrate, noted Washington's Lottery: The location celebrated its 22nd anniversary on May 2.

