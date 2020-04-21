Warriors Steph Curry feeding kids affected by the coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

NBA star Stephen Curry is staying active in his community while the NBA season is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

Curry talked about his foundation during an appearance on "The Daily Show" with host Trevor Noah.

Curry started the Eat, Learn, Play Foundation a year ago, before the coronavirus appeared. The goal was to join in the fight to end childhood hunger and making sure they have access to nutritious food and quality education.

"We wanted to really formulize a strategy to amplify the impact. The coronavirus hit and that exaggerated the need," said Curry.

The outbreak of the virus has caused his foundation to ramp up its operation, making sure kids have proper meals especially when the school system in Oakland, California shutdown.

"You don't realize how many kids relied on the school system for their meals," said Curry. "We've now provided over a million meals so far and as this virus continues, that need is only going to grow."

Curry has been trying to stay in shape ever since the NBA put the season on hold. He's working out on a bike and doing weights.

"I'm just riding it out like everybody else."