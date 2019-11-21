Wanted teen jumps from plane in failed attempt to outrun police: SEE IT

Shocking footage shows the moment a teen being sought by police jumped from an airplane – and later plummeted more than 20 feet from a building – in a failed bid to avoid being arrested.

Continue Reading Below

The 16-year-old, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was aboard a flight from Houston that had pulled into Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, around 1:40 p.m. Monday, local news outlet KOCO5 News reported.

As the teen was getting off the flight, he became aware of Cleveland County Sheriff's Office's intention to take him into custody – and hopped from the plane onto the tarmac.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Video reportedly released by the airport shows the red-and-white-striped shirt-wearing fugitive landing on the pavement and booking it. The footage continues to show the boy running through the tarmac, occasionally navigating other airplanes, vehicles and airport equipment as authorities give chase.

He somehow made it all the way to the top of a building at the end of the airport, where the teen reportedly jumped more than 20 feet. But his attempted escape was cut short after he injured himself from the fall, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The suspect was taken into law enforcement custody with a broken ankle. It was not immediately clear why he was wanted by police.