Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Airplanes

Wanted teen jumps from plane in failed attempt to outrun police: SEE IT

Footage shows the boy running through the tarmac, navigating airplanes, vehicles and airport equipment as authorities give chase.

By FOXBusiness
close
Delancey Strategies chief strategist and pilot Jared Levy comments on Boeing announcing the return of the 737 MAX to commercial service in January 2020.video

Without FAA approval, Boeing planes cannot fly come January: Pilot

Delancey Strategies chief strategist and pilot Jared Levy comments on Boeing announcing the return of the 737 MAX to commercial service in January 2020.

Shocking footage shows the moment a teen being sought by police jumped from an airplane – and later plummeted more than 20 feet from a building – in a failed bid to avoid being arrested.

Continue Reading Below

The 16-year-old, who was wanted on a felony warrant, was aboard a flight from Houston that had pulled into Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, around 1:40 p.m. Monday, local news outlet KOCO5 News reported.

As the teen was getting off the flight, he became aware of Cleveland County Sheriff's Office's intention to take him into custody – and hopped from the plane onto the tarmac.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Video reportedly released by the airport shows the red-and-white-striped shirt-wearing fugitive landing on the pavement and booking it. The footage continues to show the boy running through the tarmac, occasionally navigating other airplanes, vehicles and airport equipment as authorities give chase.

He somehow made it all the way to the top of a building at the end of the airport, where the teen reportedly jumped more than 20 feet. But his attempted escape was cut short after he injured himself from the fall, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The suspect was taken into law enforcement custody with a broken ankle. It was not immediately clear why he was wanted by police.