Wanted Florida man caught after passing out drunk in McDonald’s drive-thru, deputies say

A wanted Florida man was caught Friday after he passed out drunk in the drive-thru line at a McDonald’s and caused a backup of cars, authorities said.

Luis Salinas, 35, had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the sexual battery of a child, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said that "it was quite a pleasant surprise" when they discovered it was Salinas who was "conked out and blocking people from their Big Macs at the Avon Park Mickey D’s."

Despite the other patrons yelling at Salinas, he stayed asleep until deputies opened his door and allegedly attacked them.

"Unlike his victim, our deputies can fight back," the sheriff’s statement read.

During the scuffle, Salinas "slightly injured" one deputy before he was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Salinas, who deputies said had a blood alcohol level of .179, was booked into jail on the felony warrant and additional charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, DUI, driving with a suspended license, and resisting arrest.

Following the arrest of Salinas, deputies had a message for those being sought by law enforcement.

"Pro tip: If you have a warrant - especially for charge that can get you a life sentence - you probably should not drink and drive," the sheriff’s office said. "You definitely should not drink and drive and pass out in the drive-thru lane at McDonald’s."