Some Walmart stores temporarily close for COVID-19 cleanings

Some Walmart stores are temporarily closing to allow crews to clean and sanitize the locations as COVID-19 cases continue to surge nationwide.

Over the past week, stores in Texas, Wisconsin, New Jersey and other states have shut their doors for multiple days.

A Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business that the temporary closures to deep clean the stores have been ongoing for the last two years and are done on a case-by-case basis, following an assessment of the area and location.

"We have a team at the Home Office that evaluates criteria related to stores and the communities we serve," the spokesperson said. "When that data reaches certain thresholds, we make the decision to get ahead of the situation and proactively close the store for cleaning and sanitizing."

In Milwaukee, two locations closed on Thursday with plans to reopen on New Year's Day.

Two locations in northern New Jersey shut down abruptly this week after some employees tested positive for the virus. The Linden location reopened Thursday morning and the Kearny store will hold off on reopening until Saturday.

In Texas, customers were turned away at the retail giant's Dallas location due to store closures. The store plans to reopen on Saturday.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map of COVID-19 transmission levels by county shows most of the U.S. in red, which demonstrates high rates of infections.

Based on CDC guidelines, the company reinforced its in-store mask mandate following the massive countrywide surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Per CDC Guidance, all Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in an area of substantial or high transmission are required to wear a mask or face covering while working indoors, regardless of vaccination status," the company's website says.

In addition to administering COVID-19 vaccines at store locations, Walmart has offered financial incentives for vaccinated employees.