Walmart and Netflix teaming up for exclusive new online store

Walmart and Netflix have teamed up and created a new retail hub featuring products inspired by the streaming services' original content.

The Netflix Hub will "feature exclusive items and innovative experiences for customers to further engage with their favorite shows," Walmart said in a press release Monday.

"The Netflix Hub brings together some of its most popular shows in its first digital storefront with a national retailer, and we’re proud to partner with them on this new adventure that will let our customers dive even deeper into their favorite stories and characters," the release described.

"Over the next few months, customers and fans will be able to find compelling, coveted products in a variety of categories, including music, apparel, toys and games, for fan-favorite shows like ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Nailed It!’ and ‘The Witcher,’ and new shows like ‘Ada Twist, Scientist.’"

Along with new products, the Netflix Hub will include a feature called Netflix Fan Select which will allow fans to vote for merchandise they want to be created from different shows and Walmart will help bring the designs to life.

Some products currently available include a "Witcher" Geralt and Roach vinyl figure ($24.88); a "Stranger Things" Bluetooth cassette player ($64.88); "Nailed It!" baking kits ($15.98); and a "Cocomelon" Plush Bedtime JJ Doll ($19.97).

This is the first deal Netflix has signed with a national retailer.