Walmart shooting leaves 2 officers wounded, gunman dead: Officials

Two police officers were shot and the gunman was fatally wounded after the shooter opened fire at an Arkansas Walmart on Monday morning, according to officials.

Continue Reading Below

Forrest City Police rushed to the Walmart on Deadrick Road shortly before 10 a.m. local time, multiple outlets confirmed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Arkansas State Police confirmed on Facebook that two Forrest City police officers were among those injured.

Mayor Cedric Williams said at a news conference that the officers were hospitalized soon after the shooting at the store in Forrest City, about 45 miles west of Memphis. He did not provide names or conditions for anyone else involved in the shooting. Details regarding the shooter and the motive were not immediately provided.

AFTER EL PASO WALMART SHOOTING, ADVICE FOR RETAILERS FROM SECURITY EXPERTS

Tammy Priddy, 57, works at Simmons Eye Center in the Walmart. She said she was preparing patient records for the day when she heard eight shots. She said she hid under a counter in the lab until the gunshots stopped.

"The first two shots kind of startled me, and then a coworker came in and said it was gunfire," Priddy said.

She and a coworker ran from the building and officers outside the Walmart ordered her to get as far away from the building as possible. She was not injured.

A Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business: "We are aware of the incident that took place at our store in Forrest City, AR this morning. We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I'm scared," said Kim Bery, an employee who answered the phone at an auto parts store across the street from the Walmart. Bery said she could see a lot of police presence at the Walmart and that Walmart employees appeared to have been evacuated into the parking lot.

Just months earlier in November, three people were killed when a gunman opened fire in the parking lot of an Oklahoma Walmart.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.