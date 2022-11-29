Walmart shooting victim files $50M lawsuit

A survivor of the recent Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, Va. that killed six people filed a lawsuit against the retailer on Tuesday in the Virginia court system, seeking $50 million in compensatory damages.

The plaintiff, identified in the complaint as Walmart employee Donya Prioleau, accused the company of "negligent hiring and retention" in connection to the alleged shooter, Andre Bing, a team lead.

Prioleau claims Walmart continued to employ him and failed to take certain steps like investigating his history and restricting his common area access "when he had known propensities for violence, threats, and strange behavior, among other things," according to a copy of the complaint uploaded by WAVY.

Bing "frequently made bizarre and inappropriate comments" to Prioleau and others that were reported to management, including asking the plaintiff to "borrow her hair" and about "shouldn't you be having kids," the lawsuit alleged. The suit also claimed Bing had a "long-standing reputation for being a cruel manager" and "had been disciplined in the past."

The complaint said Bing told co-workers that he ran over a turtle with a lawnmower "just to see its [guts] spray out."

A spokesperson for Walmart told FOX Business the company is "reviewing the complaint and will be responding as appropriate with the court."

"The entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of the valued members of our team," the spokesperson also said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to our associates and everyone impacted, including those who were injured. We are focused on supporting all our associates with significant resources, including counseling."

Prioleau's lawsuit comes a week after the City of Chesapeake said Bing allegedly opened fire in the Walmart where he worked, leaving six victims dead and some others injured. Authorities also found the suspected shooter "dead upon police arrival" in the store's break room from what is believed to be a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to the city.

According to the lawsuit, bullets "whizzed" by Prioleau’s "face and left side, barely missing her" during the shooting. It said she "witnessed several of her coworkers being brutally murdered on either side of her" and saw one of her coworkers sustain a bullet wound to the neck.

Prioleau injured her knee and elbow when she fell during the shooting. She has since also been experiencing emotional distress and post-traumatic stress disorder, the lawsuit alleged.