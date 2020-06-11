Walmart's Sam's Club rolls out nationwide curbside pickup

Sam’s Club announced Thursday it will implement curbside pickup at nearly 600 locations nationwide by the end of June in a move similar to what fellow retailers have done to better manage store volume during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the new service will be free for plus-level members, the company said it would make it temporarily available for every member at no extra cost.

“While free Curbside Pickup is a new Plus member benefit, we recognize all of our members are looking for contact-free shopping options as part of the current environment,” said Sam's Club COO Lance de la Rosa. “Because of that, we are going to temporarily make the service available for every member and do what we can to help them get the products they need, when and how they want them.”

The service, which allows customers to order groceries and other items online and pickup at the store, has become more useful to major retailers that are trying to sustain viability while keeping their customers safe and adhering to the proper social distancing protocols.

Other major retailers and grocers including Best Buy, Gap and Aldi recently rolled out curbside pickup service in an effort responding to the changing needs of its customers due to the spread of COVID-19.

Sam's Club expedited the rollout of the service nationwide after receiving positive feedback from families and business owners during a test pilot at 16 of its locations, the company said.

Plus members will be able to schedule curbside pickup orders from Monday to Saturday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, the company said.

For a limited time, all other members can use the service at no cost from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Customer can upgrade their membership at any time in order to continue utilizing the free service.

Aside from its curbside service, the company plans to continue its concierge service for seniors and at-risk members every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. This includes the company's pharmacy and optical centers.

Hero hours, which is a two-hour shopping time allotted for first responders and health care workers only, will continue every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. until further notice.

