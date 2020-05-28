Budget grocer Aldi rolls out curbside pickup nationwide

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Aldi is launching curbside pickup at hundreds of locations across the country as it responds to the changing needs of its customers due to COVID-19.

The grocer, which normally keeps services to a minimum to drive down costs, will be rolling out pickup across 35 states, reaching nearly 600 locations by the end of July, the company announced Thursday.

The move mimics similar efforts from grocers across the country who have shifted operations as customers order more goods online and pull up to stores to collect their purchases.

Aldi CEO Jason Hart said the service, which was previously tested in select markets, was quickly embraced by customers.

"We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone," Hart said. "Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we'll continue to be here to safely serve our customers."

Curbside pickup is the latest addition to its e-commerce offerings after launching grocery delivery service with Instacart in 2017, the company said.

Shoppers can head online to Aldi's website or use the company's app to fill their carts. The store will then have designated parking spots for customers who are utilizing the service. Once parked, an employee will then take the groceries to their car.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

