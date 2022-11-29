Walmart plans to donate $1M to United Way fund following mass shooting at Chesapeake, Va store

Walmart plans to donate $1 million to a United Way fund created following the mass shooting at one of the retailer’s locations in Virginia that left six dead, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said in a memo to employees published Tuesday.

The world's largest retailer intends to donate the money to the "Hope & Healing Fund" launched by the United Way of South Hampton Roads to "foster hope and healing for the broader community" impacted by the deadly Nov. 22 shooting. Walmart will also match employee contributions to the fund at a 2:1 rate, according to Furner’s memo.

All contributions will go to the fund, with the United Way of South Hampton Roads saying Sunday in a document that it "will not take a percentage for administration or processing." The money will go toward efforts focused on mental health and violence prevention, according to the organization.

Six people were killed last week when the suspected shooter, a 31-year-old Walmart employee named Andre Bing, allegedly opened fire in the store, according to the City of Chesapeake. During the incident, several other individuals also sustained injuries.

Bing was found "dead upon police arrival" in the store’s break room from what is believed to be a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," the city said. A manifesto was later found on his phone, according to the city.

"The entire Walmart family continues to feel heartbreak over last week’s tragic event at Store #1841," Furner wrote, going on to express "deepest condolences and support" to the loved ones of the victims.

Walmart is supporting the victims’ families "with funeral, travel and other expenses," according to the memo.

The company is also offering confidential, free mental health support resources to all of its employees and their families, Furner said.