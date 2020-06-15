Walmart partners with Shopify to expand online marketplace business
Walmart said it expects to add 1,200 Shopify sellers to its marketplace
Walmart Inc said on Monday it has partnered with e-commerce firm Shopify Inc , as it looks to expand its online marketplace business and cash in on the coronavirus-driven jump in online shopping.
Online sales at retailers, from cosmetics makers to pizza chains, have boomed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced customers to stay indoors.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|WMT
|WALMART INC.
|117.33
|-0.41
|-0.34%
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|786.14
|+43.56
|+5.87%
Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart said it expects to add 1,200 Shopify sellers to its marketplace this year and the partnership was focused on adding small- and medium-sized U.S. businesses to its platform, Walmart.com.
Last month, the company reported a 74 percent surge in quarterly e-commerce sales and discontinued operations at e-commerce start-up Jet.com, which it had acquired for $3.3 billion in 2016.
U.S.-listed shares of Shopify rose about 3 percent in pre-market trading. They have soared 87 percent so far this year.