Walmart holds 2-day supply chain hiring event as holiday season nears

Supply chain associates will earn an average of $20.37 per hour

Fox Business Flash top headlines for November 3

The nation's largest retailer is holding a two-day hiring event for supply-chain associates across the country as the industry battles a range of headwinds from pandemic-related supply chain disruptions to a worker shortage. 

WMT WALMART, INC. 149.72 -0.01 -0.01%

Walmart's hiring push on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 covers roles within North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio and New Hampshire, according to Indeed. 

Roles include warehouse associates, power equipment operators and freight handlers – all of which will pay an average pay of $20.37 per hour.

An employee sorts clothes displayed for sale at a Walmart de Mexico SAB store during Buen Fin in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019w (Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Walmart has been trying to combat issues that could make or break the pivotal holiday season for the retailer. This includes boosting its workforce in order to meet the demand in shoppers to even chartering its own vessels to help with the global supply-chain disruptions, according to Reuters. 

In September, the Arkansas-based retailer announce that it was looking to fill 20,000 new associates across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices in an effort to support the company's growth. 

"Having a robust supply chain is more important than ever," Walmart said.

The company also issued a separate hiring push for upward of 150,000 U.S. store associates to help meet the surge in demand. Most of those new hires will fill "permanent, full-time positions across the country," Walmart Chief People Officer Julie Murphy said.  