Walmart aims to hire 50K workers, add new hubs

Walmart is planning to hire more than 50,000 U.S. workers for positions across its frontline and corporate office, the company announced Wednesday.

The retailer aims to fill positions in its stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities during the fiscal first quarter, which lasts through April.

It's also hiring thousands of employees in its global tech organization while simultaneously adding hubs in Toronto and Atlanta.

The news comes just after the retailer issued an upbeat forecast for the year during its earnings call last month, saying shoppers are in good financial shape.

"At this point, we see really strong demand and a customer who's in good shape with a strong balance sheet," Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said.

As demand continues, the company plans to specifically add jobs in "its high-growth" areas like its pharmacy, truck drivers and personal shoppers.

Throughout 2021, Walmart hired more than 13,000 pharmacy technicians, about 5,500 pharmacists and pharmacy managers and over 4,500 truck drivers to meet demand.

To attract more employees, the company also touted that its starting wage is upward of $30 an hour for select roles in certain markets.