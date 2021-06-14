Walmart's 'Deals for Days' event starts one day ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day may have some competition.

The two-day online sale event, which is scheduled to take place between June 21 and 22, will have an overlap with Walmart’s Deals for Days event.

Walmart recently updated its Black Friday webpage to say its upcoming four-day sale will kick off on June 20.

Shoppers will be able to make purchases across 16 store categories, including electronics, patio and garden, toys, home, sports and outdoors, auto, baby, beauty, clothing and accessories, personal care, home improvement, office, pantry supplies, pets, jewelry and top picks.

When asked if the timing of Walmart’s summer sale was purposefully done, a spokesperson for the company told FOX Business that it has hosted Deals for Days events in the past – much to customers’ delight.

"Walmart will kick-off its ‘Deals for Days’ savings event again on June 20 – 23 to give customers four days of Black Friday-like savings on top items from Walmart and its Marketplace sellers in electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion and more," Walmart’s Director of Media Relations Jaeme Laczkowski wrote in an email. "The ‘Deals for Days’ event will include online only deals, special store-only savings, and Rollbacks on items available in-store and online."

Laczkowski added: "With 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart store, we want to make sure our customers have access to these incredible deals no matter how they want to shop with us – in store, online or both."

Amazon Prime Day, on the other hand, exclusively operates online. Moreover, the sale is reserved for shoppers who have an Amazon Prime account – an annual membership that costs $119 for non-students and $59 for students who are enrolled in college.

As a Prime member, shoppers get a list of benefits including access to exclusive deals and Amazon digital products like Prime Video and Amazon Music. Members also get speedier shipping times and versatile delivery methods.

The ecommerce giant has more than 200 million Prime members worldwide, according to a shareholder letter Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos wrote in April 2021.

Meanwhile, the company has grown to expand its Prime Day offerings to other countries since its 2015 inception. Last year, 19 countries took part in Amazon Prime Day’s 48-hour event and it reportedly generated more than $3.5 billion in sales, according to the online retailer. Prime members who participated in the event allegedly saved $1.4 billion from the two-day sale.

As Amazon’s reach has grown substantially with its Prime Day events, big-box retailers have noticeably stepped up to host competing sales in June.

Target is offering a 48-hour Deal Days sale that starts on June 20 while Kohl’s is offering a 48-hour WOW Deals event that starts on June 21 and Best Buy is offering a nine-day Bigger Deal savings event that starts on June 14.

These retailers and many others also held similarly timed storewide sales when Amazon last held its Prime Day event in October.

Several of the sales were marketed as early Black Friday deals and offered savings that could be redeemed online or in-store.